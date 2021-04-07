'Deeply Disturbing': NFL On Texans QB Watson Allegations

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, while terming the allegations "deeply disturbing,'' added, "we take these issues very seriously."

As the NFL launches its own investigation into the allegations against Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, a league spokesman on Tuesday issued a statement calling the charges "deeply disturbing.''

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, while terming the allegations "deeply disturbing,'' added, "we take these issues very seriously."

McCarthy said that the league launched an investigation under its personal conduct policy last month after the initial allegations.

The NFL, he said, is "continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter."

At a press conference at lawyer Tony Buzbee’s office on Tuesday, a massage therapist named Ashley Solis revealed that she is the plantiff in the first sexual assault lawsuit filed against the Texans quarterback.

"We have all been deceived,'' Solis said.

Added another plaintiff with a second on-the-record quote: "He brought me terror.''

On Friday, the Houston Police Department began its own investigation of Watson after a complainant filed a report.

"As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process," the department said.

In a Monday letter to Texans season-ticket holders that is regularly sent in the spring, the McNair ownership family addressed the issue, writing, "We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior."

