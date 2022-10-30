Skip to main content

Derrick Henry Puts Titans on Top of Texans At Halftime

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is once again giving the Houston Texans fits

The Houston Texans came into their Sunday matchup with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium with the league's worst run defense.

To make things worse, the team was set to go up against Derrick Henry, one of the league's most talented and punishing running backs.

And through the first 30 minutes of action, both things have once again shown through, with Henry leading the Titans to a slim 7-3 first-half lead over the floundering Texans. 

As was to be expected, Henry has made mince meat out of the Texans, rushing 15 times for 124 yards and the lone touchdown of the first half. 

He has also caught one pass for nine yards. 

To add insult to injury, Henry was able to put up those numbers without a viable passing attack to keep the Texans defense honest, as rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first career start, completing just 6 of 9 passes for 55 yards and an interception.

As for the Texans offense? It was once again a mess, with Houston quarterback Davis Mills completing just 5 of 11 passes for 17 yards. 

Even star rookie running back Dameon Pierce has had a rough go of it, rushing 11 times for 32 yards for the entire half. 

The Texans will hope to turn things around both offensively and defensively in half No. 2, as they quest towards their second win of the season. 

