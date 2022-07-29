Skip to main content

Former Texans QB Brock Osweiler Turns Broadcaster

Former Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler is moving to the press box.

Legendary Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler is returning to the game in a new capacity come next season.

The $72 million man is joining ESPN as a college football analyst, almost three years after he announced his retirement.

"I can't wait to be a part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love, I've thought about football every day and I'm truly excited for this next chapter," Osweiler said in a statement to ESPN. 

"Brock is a tremendous addition to our industry-leading crew of college football commentators," Steve Ackels, ESPN vice president of production, said in a statement. "He brings a fantastic football IQ and perspective to the booth."

A second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2012, Osweiler backed up Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for four years making 27 appearances, throwing for 3,214 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. 

After impressing in spells during his final season in Denver, the Texans took a gamble and signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract.

However, Osweiler didn't prove to be the franchise quarterback the Texans had hoped for, starting 14 of his 15 games in Houston where he threw for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. 

After just one season, the Texans traded Osweiler and his monstrous contract to the Cleveland Browns in 2017 along with a second and sixth-round pick in exchange for a fourth-rounder.

Osweiler subsequently failed to win the starting job in Cleveland and was released in September of that same year. 

Stints with the Broncos and Miami Dolphins followed, but ultimately he was out of the league by 2019.

Still only 31 years old, Osweiler told 9NEWS he had considered coaching or scouting, but in the end, broadcasting felt right.

"I explored coaching, I explored scouting in the NFL world," Osweiler said. "Broadcasting felt it would provide balance so that I could be part of the game but I could still be around my kids and family and enjoy life. I’m entering into some unchartered waters, but I’m excited for it."

