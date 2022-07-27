Texans Listen: Is Zach Wilson A More Talented QB Than Davis Mills?

HOUSTON — As a third-round quarterback selected in the renowned 2021 NFL Draft, respect for Davis Mills appears hard to come by.

The Houston Texans sophomore prospect was arguably the second-best rookie quarterback from 2021 — who outplayed Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.

Ahead of training camp on Friday, nearly every second-year quarterback has received more admiration than Mills in pre-season rankings. And the newest Texans beat reporter from ESPN NFL Nation may have the answer to why — especially the ongoing debate between Mills and Wilson.

"I believe Davis had a better rookie season, but I think Zach is still better and more talented," D.J. Bien-Aime said during Wednesday's installment of Locked On Texans. "What Makes Zach more tantalizing and intriguing, Davis Mills cannot do that — like the off-script stuff.

"Davis Mills can go off-script and make throws. But when Zach goes off-script, he can make acrobatic throws that not too many quarterbacks in the league can make. If I had to choose between the two, I'll go with Zach."

Mills and Wilson led their respective teams to four wins during their rookie season and are entering year two with both franchises feeling optimistic about their future.

The Texans are without a franchise quarterback for the first time since 2017 after trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March. Houston decided not to draft or sign a veteran quarterback during the off-season because of the franchise's belief that Mills possess the intangibles to become Watson's successor.

Mills finished his rookie campaign throwing for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. An injury limited Wilson to 13 appearances for 2,334 yards, 11 interceptions and nine touchdowns for the Jets.

Mills' 88.8 passer rating placed second amongst all rookie quarterbacks last season. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' 92.5 passer rating was the highest of every quarterback drafted in 2021.