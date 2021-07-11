Sports Illustrated home
Former Texans LB Cut By Falcons After Child Indecency Charge

Linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday for alleged "indecency with a child.'' And now the Falcons have released him.
Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records.

And on Saturday, his present employer, the Atlanta Falcons, terminated his contract.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Falcons Terminate Barkevious Mingo's Contract

Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison under Texas state law, and according to the state penal code, relates to engaging in sexual contact with someone under the age of 17.

According to records in Tarrant County, Mingo was released on $25,000 bond on Friday.

"Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident," the Falcons said in a statement released to the media on Saturday. "The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Mingo's lawyer said the accusation was "baseless.''

Mingo, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in March. The 2013 NFL Draft first-round pick out of LSU started with the Cleveland Browns but after that has played for an assortment of NFL teams. He won a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in 2016 and played a full season with the Texans in 2019 as a reserve on the team, starting in August of that year when the Seattle Seahawks traded him to Houston as part of the deal that sent Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle.

Mingo has been employed by five different clubs in the last five seasons.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

