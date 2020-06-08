Four coaches that could replace retired Brad Seeley as Texans special teams coordinator

With the abrupt retiring of special teams coach Brad Seely, the Houston Texans will now be searching for someone to fill the position for the 2020 season. Head coach Bill O'Brien will start to work on building a list of possible candidates for the vacancy.

The new coordinator will have big shoes to fill with the job that Seely did turning around the special teams unit the past two seasons after being one of the worst units leading before his arrival.

With an adjusted Rooney Rule, the Texans will be required to interview at least one minority candidate for the coordinator opening which is now required by the NFL. The Texans will be the first team to adhere to the new Rooney Rule since the adjustments have been made.

Four Coaches for Texans Special Teams Coordinator

Maurice Drayton - Green Bay Packers

Maurice Drayton MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Maurice Drayton is entering his 21st year in coaching and begins his second season as the Packers' assistant special teams coach in 2019, having been retained by Head Coach Matt LaFleur on Feb. 1, 2019. Drayton came to Green Bay after spending the 2016-17 seasons in the same role with the Indianapolis Colts.

Drayton was instrumental in helping rookie punter JK Scott gross average of 44.7 yards, the third-best single-season mark in Packers history.

Helping develop some of the better rookie kickers in his stops at Green Bay and Indianapolis, Drayton has been positive for kicking game.

Ryan Ficken - Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Ficken MinnesotaVikings.com

Ryan Ficken completed his 13th season with the Vikings in 2019 and will return as the club's Assistant Special Teams coach for the 7th season. Previously, Ficken worked with the Vikings WRs from 2009-12.

Helped coach one of the more successful units in Vikings franchise history in 2019.

Ficken was part of the special teams that saw Matt Wile take over the punting job in 2018 and had the 2nd-best net punting average in team history (41.5 yards). Also, he helped one of the best returners in the game Marcus Sherels averaged 12.0 yards per return for the season which was 6th best in the league.

Add in Ficken's NFL experience as a player, that is an added plus for an O'Brien coaching staff.

Keith Burns - Los Angeles Chargers

Keith Burns Kirby Lee-USA Today

Keith Burns enters his third season as the assistant special teams' coach for the Chargers. He spent 2013 as the special teams' coordinator for the Washington Redskins and spent six seasons as assistant special teams coach of the Denver Broncos after a 13-year playing career.

A plus for Burns is that he has coordinator experience with Washington and has been part of a two other franchises in the Broncos and Chargers.

With the Chargers, Burns has helped churn out some top talent on special teams in AP first-team All-Pro Adrian Phillips, All-Pro punt returner Desmond King, kicker Michael Badgley set the franchise record with a 93.8 field goal percentage and Drue Tranquill who excelled as a rookie in 2019.

If the Texans want a closer look at Burns, secondary coach D'Anton Lynn's father, Anthony is the head coach of the Chargers and could give a better look for O'Brien to hire Burns.

Tracy Smith - Houston Texans

Tracy Smith Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tracy Smith is entering his third season as assistant special teams coach with the Houston Texans in 2019. He is in his 11th NFL season and has assisted Texans Special Teams Coordinator Brad Seely for 10 of his seasons in the league.

The odds on favorite to land the job especially with the job he has done next to Seely helping him for nearly every season of his coaching career in the NFL.

The Texans might not want to mess up a good thing especially with the talent they have produced with Dylan Cole, A.J. Moore, Buddy Howell, Peter Kalambayi, Cullen Gillaspia, Ka'iami Fairbairn, Bryan Anger and Jon Weeks.

With it so late in the off-season, the Texans might be inclined to go with Smith and move one of their assistants to his help on special teams.

