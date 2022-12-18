Watch: Texans QB Davis Mills Scores Longest Career TD Run vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans second-year quarterback Davis Mills recorded the longest rushing touchdown of his career vs. the Chiefs.

HOUSTON — Second-year quarterback Davis Mills recorded the longest rushing touchdown of his career.

The Texans held the ball on 2nd-and-10 when Mills rushed for a 17-yard gain. With the play, Houston took a 14-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) during their Week 15 match at NRG Stadium.

Mills led the Texans on their first scoring touchdown by connecting with rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano.

Mills' play against the Chiefs marks his second consecutive game following his mid-season benching. Veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel took the first offensive snap under center.

"The biggest thing is just going out and executing," Mills said. "I didn’t know the exact stats of run versus pass when I was in and what the play calls were. Both of our jobs are to just go in and move the ball. Make sure we’re staying in advantageous situations, staying out of obvious passing scenarios and going down and trying to find ways to get points."

With rookie running back Dameon Pierce out due to a foot injury, Mills briefly led the team in rushing yards. His touchdown marked Mills' lone carry of the game.

Mills' touchdown was the result of the Texans capitalizing on the Chiefs' fumble from running back Isiah Pacheco.

