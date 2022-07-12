Skip to main content

LOOK: Texans Introduce 'Battle Red' Helmet

Houston is capitalizing on its lone primetime game with a new helmet design.

The Houston Texans are slated to play just one primetime game in 2022, but they're not letting the opportunity go by the wayside, announcing a special "Battle Red" helmet that will be worn in Week 9 when the team faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Fans will get their first chance to see the helmets during training camp practice, as the Texans will wear them on "Back Together Saturday," July 30.

This is Houston's first considerable change to its uniforms since the franchise opened in 2002. Texans president Greg Grissom released an accompanying statement with the news.

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Grissom said. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of training camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

The introduction of the red helmets was made possible by the NFL rescinding the one-helmet rule, which was enacted before the 2013 season as a method of improving player safety. The league believed that a worn-in helmet would be safer for the players than brand new helmets that hadn’t been adjusted to the players’ heads.

In 2018, the NFL loosened restrictions on uniforms, providing teams with more jersey options, but didn’t alter the helmet policy until last summer.

With the policy since being revised, teams are allowed to use an alternate helmet to pair with alternate, classic, and/or color rush uniforms; the Texans will be wearing the helmet with the matching "Battle Red" jersey and Liberty White pants, per release.

Houston was only given one scheduled chance to show out on a national stage, and with Tuesday's announcement, they're taking full advantage of the opportunity.

