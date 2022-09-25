Texans Notebook: Uneven Play in Houston's 23-20 Loss to Chicago

The Houston Texans entered their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears with an 0-1-1 record, having lost fourth quarter leads in both games.

There have been flashes of the Texans being a team ready to compete in the middle of their rebuild, but their inability to close out games shows they're not quite there yet.

Against the Bears, those fourth quarter woes would rear their ugly head once again. While the Texans didn't enter the fourth quarter with a lead, rather tied 20-20, they had a chance late to drive and kick a game-winning field goal.

However, Davis Mills would throw an interception with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter, with the Bears taking over deep in Houston territory. That interception would allow the Bears to kill the clock and kick a game-winning 30-yard field goal.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Texans' 23-20 loss to the Bears.

Dameon Pierce flashes potential

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce came into the season as one of the more intriguing rookie prospects. Fans and analysts alike dubbed him a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, especially as the likely lead running back.

Against the Bears, Pierce flashed that very potential that helped receive so much preseason hype. He would receive 20 carries, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown, while also adding two receptions for 21 yards. If Pierce can keep this success up, then the Texans may have found their running back of the future.

Up-and-down performance for Mills

In his second season in the NFL, the jury is still out on Texans quarterback Davis Mills. The third-round pick out of Stanford has shown the potential to be a quarterback to build around, while also showing at times that he may not be more than a bridge quarterback until the Texans take their guy in 2023.

This up-and-down nature was on full display on Sunday against the Bears. First, the good. Mills completed 20-of-32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. The bad, though, were his two interceptions, with the second pick leading to the Bears' game-winning field goal.

Jekyll-and-Hyde defense

It was a tale of two defenses. Through the air, the Texans defense was nearly unbeatable, stifling Fields throughout the game. They held Fields to 8-of-17 completions for 107 yards and two interceptions.

On the ground, though, it was an entirely different story. Despite Bears running back David Montgomery leaving the game with an injury, Chicago had no issue running all over the Texans. Khalil Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while the Bears as a team recorded 281 rushing yards.

