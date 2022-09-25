Rookie RB Dameon Pierce Shines, Texans Lead Bears 14-13 At Halftime

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hold a 14-13 halftime lead during Sunday's Week 3 match against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field stadium.

The Bears took advantage of the Texans' insufficient run defense early in the first quarter. Headlined by wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown rushing for 41 yards, the Bears took an early 10-0 lead over the Texans following an 11-yard run by backup running back Khalil Herbert.

Bears' starting running back David Montgomery sustained an early knee injury and will not return to the game.

On Houston's next possession, the Texans cut the Bears' 10-point lead to three following their most impressive drive of the season.

Quarterback Davis Mills led the Texans on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Mills connected with wide receiver Chris Moore for a 53-yard gain and later found tight end Jordan Akins for the Texans' first touchdown of the game.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce helped the Texans take their first lead following a strong performance during Houston's first possession of the second quarter.

Pierce rushed for 41 yards on four plays en route to his first career touchdown. His contributions out of the backfield put the Texans ahead 14-10 with 2:07 left in the second quarter.

"He finishes plays," coach Lovie Smith said about Pierce's Week 2 performance against the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. "That’s exactly what we see from him every time he gets the ball.”

Pierce entered the half with a career-best 66 yards on 12 carries. Mills has thrown for 101 yards while completing 46.1 percent of his pass attempts.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.