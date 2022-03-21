Skip to main content

Texans Hint: Could Still Add QB Via Free Agency or NFL Draft

The Texans are keeping all options open.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are without a franchise quarterback for the first time since 2017. The Texans traded Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns on Friday. And in exchange, Houston received a massive haul of draft picks. 

The Texans did not acquire a player back in the deal, which was surprising to some given that Baker Mayfield was available. The emergence of Davis Mills gave Houston a sense of comfortability to not swap for the opposing team's quarterback. 

General manager Nick Caserio is noncommittal but optimistic that Mills can serve as Watson's successor. But the Texans will not rule out the possibility of pursuing a quarterback in free agency or during the NFL Draft.

"We’ll look at all of our options and what those entail," Caserio said at NRG Stadium on Saturday. "We’re certainly cognizant of what’s going on in the league. We’ve done a lot of work and we’ll look at every option, and ultimately we’ll do what we feel is best for our situation." 

Houston signed veteran quarterback Kyle Allen this off-season. It's doubtful that Allen will become a threat to Mills' starting role. But with five picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans can create competition by selecting one of college football's top quarterback prospects.

