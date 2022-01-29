Sources: Texans Giving Eagles Coach Jonathan Gannon 2nd Interview

Jonathan Gannon impressed enough to be brought back to Houston for another interview

HOUSTON - Jonathan Gannon has impressed in interviews. Now, he'll have another chance to stake his claim to the top job in Houston.

The Houston Texans will conduct a second interview with Gannon on Saturday for their head coaching opening, sources tell TexansDaily.com. Gannon, who currently serves as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, is the second name to be brought back multiple times.

Gannon, 39, is a name on the rise. He interviewed for openings with the Texans, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings and reportedly impressed in all three locations. The Vikings have not announced their finalists, while Denver elected to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

A first-time defensive coordinator in 2021, Gannon helped the Eagles improve after a lackluster 2020 season. Philadelphia's defense ranked 10th in total, ninth in run defense and 11th in passing defense. The Eagles also were 20th in touchdown passes allowed.

Gannon also comes highly regarded following his time with the Indianapolis Colts under Matt Eberflus and the Minnesota Vikings under Mike Zimmer.

“I just think he has all the intangibles, all the qualities that I think you need to be a good head football coach," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this month. "Jonathan has those things. Anything I can do to help him get ready, I will do because he deserves an opportunity. Obviously, I would never want to lose Coach Gannon, but I think he's more than ready to be a head football coach.”

The Texans have also conducted a formal second interview with former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the opening on Friday. McCown, a 17-year veteran in the league primarily as a backup quarterback but with zero professional coaching experience, has close ties with both Texans general manager Nick Caserio and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Houston also has interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Hines Ward. Ward, a two-time Super Bowl champion, currently serves as a special assistant to Florida Atlantic head coach and receivers coach.

When asked about the opening, Caserio told reporters at his end of the year press conference that experience won't hamper any candidate's chance of becoming a head coach. Caserio also mentioned that the team was hopeful to find the "next Mike Tomlin" this offseason for the long-term future.

Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in his 15 seasons with the Steelers, was a one-year defensive coordinator with the Vikings before Pittsburgh named him head coach in 2007.

"When you look at coach Tomlin, you look at the organization, basically three coaches over the course of the Rooney ownership," Caserio said. "They went from Chuck (Noll) to Bill (Cowher) to Mike. When Mike was hired by the Vikings, he was maybe 31 years old and at the time.

“I don’t think people knew Mike Tomlin was going to not have a losing season in 15 years."