‘All the Intangibles’: Texans Details on Coach Gannon Interview - Sources

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are interviewing Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon virtually on Tuesday one day after submitting an interview request for the Ohio native, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Gannon, 39, will interview with the Denver Broncos in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including general manager George Paton, who has been flying on the Broncos' private jet to meet with each candidate in-person along with a delegation of staff, and virtually with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, per sources.

Gannon is highly regarded for his strategy, motivational skills and his cerebral approach to the game.

A former Indianapolis Colts secondary coach, Gannon was a first-time defensive coordinator last season for the Eagles, who lost in the NFC wild-card round to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as star quarterback Tom Brady. The Eagles defense finished 10th overall last season and 11th in passing defense, 20th in touchdown passes allowed and ninth in rushing yards allowed.

Gannon was previously an assistant secondary coach with the Vikings before joining the Colts as a secondary coach.

The Texans have previously interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Hines Ward, a special assistant to Florida Atlantic head coach and receivers coach.

“I really believe in Jonathan Gannon, the type of coach he is and the type of person he is,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters last Friday. “If I didn't, there would be no way he'd be in this building. I have so much confidence in him and so much faith in him, and I believe in him in the job that he can do as a football coach. I think he'd be a great head football coach in the NFL.

“I just think he has all the intangibles, all the qualities that I think you need to be a good head football coach. Jonathan has those things. Anything I can do to help him get ready, I will do because he deserves an opportunity. Obviously, I would never want to lose Coach Gannon, but I think he's more than ready to be a head football coach.”

A Cleveland native who played high school football at St. Ignatius prior to playing at Louisville, Gannon suffered a career-ending hip injury as a freshman before becoming a coach as a student assistant.

Gannon was an intern with the Atlanta Falcons before working in scouting with the Rams and then working in quality control with the Tennessee Titans.

Gannon played football, basketball and ran track in high school and is in the St. Ignatius Hall of Fame.

