Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has burst onto the scene over his last two games, recording over half of 412 rushing yards.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce has recorded 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.75 yards per carry. After a slow start as he was eased into the transition from college to the NFL, Pierce has shown that he's capable of being the Texans' lead back.

Pierce's ability to break tackles and find yards after contact is among the best in the league, as he makes it sound easy.

"It's all about contact, like if you feel somebody -- you just spin out," Pierce said. "You got somebody on your leg, pull out. Somebody coming, dip your shoulder, double wrap the ball, just get YAC yards, man."

Of Pierce's 412 rushing yards, 270 have come after contact, good for third in the NFL behind Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.

As Pierce continues to acclimate to the NFL and receive an increased workload, his ability to fight through contact and gain extra yardage will be imperative for the efficiency of the Texans' offense.

While the Texans have struggled at times this season along the offensive line, Pierce has negated that with how many yards he's gained after contact. If he can continue to do so, it will make life easier for the offensive line as the season goes on, giving them time to gel and come together as a unit.

