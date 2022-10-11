Texans Coach Lovie Smith Says RB Dameon Pierce is 'Fitting' for Houston Offense

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't complicating things for his team's offense after they picked up their first win of the season in a 13-6 victory on the road Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The offensive approach is an old-fashioned and simple one. Want a hint? Look no further than Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

"We needed to have a drive to get points on the board, and we did it in a way that was fitting for who we want to be as a football team," Smith said. "Offensive line needs to block and get the ball to our tailback and let him do his thing."

The Texans let Pierce "do his thing" to the tune of 29 total touches for 113 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. It seems that the Pierce-or-nothing approach will continue, as he's now has the fourth-most rushing yards (412) in the league through Week 5.

Twenty of those yards came late in the fourth quarter on arguably the best play of Houston's season to this point. Pierce shredded off multiple would-be tacklers before being taken down at the two-yard line by what seemed to be the entire Jacksonville defense.

It was Pierce's touchdown that put the Texans ahead, but Smith went out of his way to acknowledge the bruising 20-yard run that got them to the goal line.

"That run was one of the better runs we're gonna see this year and that's what he's capable of doing," Smith said.

Despite a 1-3-1 record, the Texans have been within striking distance late in every game this season. Now with a secured identity, more wins could be in store, though it won't come easy with upcoming matchups with the Tennessee Titans (3-2), Philadelphia Eagles (5-0), and New York Giants (4-1).

But first, Houston will shift its focus to a road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.

