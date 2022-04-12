All Eyes On Texans Davis Mills In Year 2 As Starting QB

Holding himself to new standard, Davis Mills is ready for a more expanded role with the Texans' organization

HOUSTON -- There was a different demeanor and presence from Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills as he took the podium inside NRG Stadium. And no, it wasn't his new clean-cut hairstyle.

Mills, the Texans' first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, looked more in control. He confidently answered questions about his role with the organization, where he must improve and what direction the franchise is headed toward in the near future.

"I heard a quote back in the day of 'there's a fine line of confidence and cockiness' and how I want to be on the conservative side of it while dancing on that border," Mills said. "I feel like I've done that well and I'm excited every day to go out and compete."

Entering his second season, there's upside for Mills to show he's ready to take the next steps as a future signal-caller of the 4-13 franchise. As the seventh quarterback selected, there's pressure for a third-rounder to immediately become a star and outwork other young passers in both a leadership aspect and on-field production.

When looking at Mills' rookie production, it's hard to imagine fans would be clamoring for another quarterback if his name would have been called in the first round. In just 11 starts, Mills threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 66.8 percent of his passes. His 88 passer rating ranked second among rookie quarterbacks, only trailing New England's Mac Jones.

"A lot of the growth that I made just comes with experience out there and getting those game reps in," Mills said. "I'm able to react faster to different defensive looks, have a better feel with the system by the end of last year...I've already seen a couple of the installs and I'm looking forward to actually checking them out and running them on the field."

As a rookie, Mills' main job was to learn the playbook under then-offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and adapt accordingly. This year, the Texans are expecting him to be a leader both on the field and in the locker room.

Mills took the necessary steps in proving his leadership to teammates earlier this offseason when working out at his old high school in Atlanta. Calling several of the Texans' receivers and running backs, the offense began running drills in the new playbook set by new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, building off the marginal success from last season.

"You look at all of my comments about Davis, I am a believer in him and what he's going to do," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Monday. "Eventually he's got to do it all on the football field consistently where everybody loves him every snap and all of that. But before a guy has played enough to do all of that, he shows up every day."

Smith gave the seal of approval that Mills will enter the offseason program as the Texans' projected starter. Everything from now until Week 1 could change that outcome, but that's the furthest thing from the quarterback's mind.

Mills stated he wants to "lead by example," a term he considers cliché, but important. He's comfortable handling the pressure of being the leader of the pack, but that means he must be willing to show up daily and handle every scenario in a calm fashion. There are no days off for Mills in Houston.

Perhaps that's exactly what the Texans are looking for in their next face of the franchise at the game's most pivotal position.

"People have mentioned a lot that the quarterback's role is to be a vocal leader and I think that comes with the position," Mills said. "I've been doing that my whole life, so I'm ready for that challenge and standpoint.

"I have to gain the respect of my teammates so I can really take on that role."