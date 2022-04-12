Texans' Davis Mills Showing Signs Of Improvements As Team Leader

The Houston Texans have a few intangibles where they would like to see Davis Mills improve, and the second-year quarterback is starting to flourish as a leader.

HOUSTON — In the words of former Houston Texans' offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, "Davis Mills isn't a puppy anymore."

Day 1 of the Texans' voluntary offseason workouts officially marked the beginning of Mills' sophomore year. Unlike his rookie campaign filled with doubt, the Texans are all in on Mills taking the role as their starting quarterback in 2022.

But beyond the upcoming season, Houston is keeping their options open as they remain noncommittal to Mills.

Coach Lovie Smith is a believer in his second-year quarterback. But there are some improvements Smith would like to see from Mills that will determine success outside the win and loss column. Consistency in his on-field production is the primary task the franchise would like to see from Mills next season. But Mills has already met their lofty expectations in seeing an improvement in his leadership qualities. "In order to lead, you've got to show up," Smith said. "They have to see you in every situation and not just on the football field. For Davis, for the team to get a chance to know him, just hanging out in the facility. That's why you get so much done in the offseason. We're not going to play a game tomorrow, just get a chance to know each other, hang out a little bit and see there's a lot of common things we have." Davis Mills

The Texans are without a franchise quarterback for the first time in five years after trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March.

It took the Texans 15 years to find a franchise quarterback of Watson's caliber. But his departure may not take Houston long to obtain Watson's successor.

Mills led the Texans to two of their four wins in a season full of turmoil. After replacing Tyrod Taylor as the team's starting quarterback during the final five games in 2021, Mills' performance gave the Texans a reason to feel optimistic about his second season.

"Eventually, he has to do it all on the football field consistently where everybody loves him every snap," Smith said. "The improvement you see from year one to year two is normally a big improvement, and that’s what we’re going to get from him. Like every other position, he’s going to take a few hits and strengthen his body. That’s what we’re doing with him now."

The Texans drafted third-rounder Davis Mills with their first selection during the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 67 overall). He had a solid rookie campaign, throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021.