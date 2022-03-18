Deshaun Watson's career with Houston Texans was defined by promise at first before going up in flames

Defining Deshaun Watson’s legacy in Houston, now that his move to the Cleveland Browns is officially in the works, is like trying to complete a puzzle with half of the pieces missing.

The former Texans quarterback was the shining light for Houston from the day he arrived - a charitable and amiable face for the franchise who managed to carry his often-faltering team to victory. A true game-changer, he gave their fans hope that he would lead the Texans to a championship, as he’d done in college and high school.

However, his very public dissatisfaction with the organization and subsequent trade request brought the credibility of those who own and run the team into question. The football world wondered, “What going on in Houston?" Furor and backlash from fans was rampant.

The Texans were a laughing stock.

Then came the unexpected bombshell that shed new and potentially disturbing light on his time in Houston, and put the troubles of this football team on the back burner as more serious issues began to unfold.

Those 22 civil lawsuits that were filed against Watson in early 2021 alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault hung over his head and the franchise.

Until these lawsuits have played out, Watson’s legacy in the city can not be truly defined. For many, he remains both a hero and a villain.

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Carmen Mandato / Stringer

On The Field

Of his achievements on the field, Watson's impact will not be soon forgotten. Watson represented the first true franchise quarterback in Texans history, essentially ending a 15-year search for someone to carry the team to the next level.

His abilities on the gridiron are extraordinary. Watson was often Houdini, magically escaping pressure in the pocket to make a play.

His ability to extend a seemingly dead play and conjure up something out of nothing was breathtaking. He gave the team legit playoff hopes.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson set franchise and NFL records during his first four seasons with the Texans. After a knee injury cut short his rookie season, he was one of the best in the league the next three years.

Watson leaves Houston having played 54 regular-season games, passing for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. In addition, he rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns. He finished with an average QB rating of 104.5.

The 2019 season was Watson's crowning achievement. The Texans finished 10-6 under coach Bill O’Brien and won their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Headlined by stars like Watson, J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyrann Mathieu, Justin Reid, Zach Cunningham, Kareem Jackson, Whitney Mercilus and Laremy Tunsil, this was the team that Texans fans had been waiting for. They seemed primed to take the next step.

It wasn’t to be. Despite leading the Kansas City Chiefs 24-0 in the second quarter of the next playoff game, questionable coaching calls and play on the field led to a crushing defeat.

In hindsight, this was the beginning of the end for this team.

Downfall

Having already lost a number of key players after their failure against Kansas City, O’Brien traded Hopkins, which remains one of the most controversial moves in NFL history. The Texans started 2020 by losing their first four games, O’Brien was fired and the team stumbled to a 4-12 records.

More than half the roster was gutted, including Watt, a the long-time face of the franchise. The rebuild began.

Things took a turn for Watson. Having been left out of discussions on the next coach, Watson submitted his trade request in January 2021. Despite the efforts of general manager Nick Caserio and then-new coach David Culley, he couldn’t be coaxed into changing his mind.

Fall From Grace

Then in March 2021, all hell broke loose.

Watson was accused of 22 counts of sexual assault and misconduct from massage therapists across Houston. Troubling details began to emerge of these incidents, which will forever taint his reputation and his time with the Texans, regardless of the outcome.

The allegations put any trades on hold, as teams were hesitant to invest too heavily in a player who could be suspended.

The rumor mill, however, continued to turn, with the likes of Miami, Denver, Carolina, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta and Cleveland linked to Watson.

Meanwhile, Watson was not suspended by the Texans or put on the commissioners exempt list. As a result, an awkward summer began with the quarterback turning up to training sessions and going through warmups, only to sit on the sideline, overshadowing the organization.

While teammates said all along that he was positive and helpful behind closed doors, Watson’s presence - which had once been key to the success of the organization - was now contributing to its downfall.

Deshaun Watson Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Deshaun Watson Troy Taormina-USA Today Deshaun Watson

Lessons Learned

After the Texans traded up to draft Watson with the 12th pick in 2017, his college coach Dabo Swinney proclaimed on SportsRadio 610, “I think Houston just won a Super Bowl.”

This wasn’t to be.

Throughout his time in Houston, there were hints that he could be the last piece needed to win the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

He’ll be remembered in Houston for great performances and grand feats, but his legacy is one of unfulfilled potential, false promises and destruction.

For years to come, questions will be asked. What could have been if he had stayed? Did anybody in the building know?

These unanswered questions will be forever tied to his accomplishments. And, ultimately, the accusations, the drama and the trade wipe out any chance for a positive legacy in Houston.