Deshaun Watson ‘Indefinite Suspension’ from Browns Beyond This Season?
Will the Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback not be their new quarterback until 2023 - or later?
The NFL Players Association harbors the belief that the NFL will soon hand down a full-season suspension for former Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who also suggests the NFLPA thinks the NFL might even opt for an indefinite time - meaning the punishment could extend beyond 2023z
Watson - who has frequently proclaimed his innocence - recently settled 20 of 24 lawsuits for sexual misconduct against women in their massage sessions with the player. The NFL has said it is close to completing its investigation into the accusations, and that following the completion of that investigation will make a determination on its disciplinary action against Watson.
Via Pro Football Network: “The Browns are awaiting a lengthy suspension for Watson. There is concern from the NFL Players Association that the league will look to suspend the former Clemson standout for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to sources.”
Deshaun Watson Suspension Talks 'Fall Apart'; What's Next for Browns QB?
Deshaun Watson's attempts to negotiate a punishment for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy "fell apart.''
What's Right Suspension For Texans Ex Deshaun Watson?
With settlements reportedly in the works and a suspension potentially looming - what is the NFL's track record when it comes to suspensions?
Cleveland acquired the Texans’ three-time Pro Bowler this offseason by sending to Houston a huge package including three first-round picks (2022, 2023 and 2024), then giving Watson a five-year extension will all $230 million guaranteed.
The Browns still have the disgruntled Baker Mayfield on the roster, but the incumbent starter is expected to be traded. PFN suggests that the Browns “are expected to go forward with Jacoby Brissett” as the starting QB should the suspension make Watson unavailable to them.