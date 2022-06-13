Was Trading Deshaun Watson Texans Best Offseason Move?
The number one priority for the Houston Texans was trading away star quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson became frustrated with the Texans due to his lack of involvement in the hiring process of a new Texans General Manager (in Nick Caserio) and Head Coach (which turned out to be David Culley for a single season).
And now, some think that trading Watson may turn out to be the best thing that the Texans did in the offseason.
They’ve made a lot of questionable decisions (letting Davis Mills go unchallenged at QB? making Lovie Smith the latest placeholder atop the staff? signing/re-signing a bunch of free-agent leftovers again?), but dealing Watson was inevitable. The fact they offloaded his big contract and off-field baggage for three first-rounders and more? They’re at least set up to rebuild.
After the Texans originally opted to not trade Watson, 24 sexual misconduct civil lawsuits piled up against Watson beginning in March 2021 and they are still being resolved today.
Watson’s trade value seemed to decline because of these lawsuits, though there was interest from multiple teams including the Miami Dolphins. When a Texas grand jury failed to indict Watson in March, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a massive haul of draft picks including three first-rounders.
Texans' Great Andre Johnson Optimistic With Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton At The Helm
With Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton leading the way, future Hall-of-Famer Andre Johnson is excited about the Houston Texans' future.
Which Texans To Target In Fantasy Football
As the 2022 NFL season approaches, which Houston Texans should make your fantasy football big boards?
Texans To Play Preseason Game on National Stage
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Where Does Texans' Lovie Rank Among NFL Coaches?
According to Pro Football Focus, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is a thoroughly average head coach. But is this fair?
British DL Odeleye On 'Intense' Move To Texans
Houston Texans defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye spoke to TexansDaily about his journey from Nigeria, to the U.K., and now to the NFL.
'No Doubt': Houston Detective on Case Against Texans Ex QB Deshaun Watson
Kamesha Baker, a Houston-based detective, is certain former Texans QB Deshaun Watson committed crimes.
'Totally False': Lawyer Denies New Claims Against Texans Ex Deshaun Watson
Rusty Hardin says the recent claims against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are completely false
Browns Not Regretful For Deshaun Watson Trade With Texans
The Cleveland Browns gave up a ton to land former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the franchise remains non-regretful.
By trading Watson, the Texans rid themselves of the drama that Watson brought and set themselves up for success years down the line.
The Texans also utilized the free agency pool as well to help make more immediate changes. Lovie Smith publicly admitted that the Texans secondary needed to play better, and the Texans added veteran Steven Nelson to help boost that area of the Texans' defense.
The Texans also added some solid offensive veterans in running back Marlon Mack (who rushed for over 1000 yards in 2019) and offensive guard A.J Cann.
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans made sure to add several key players who will have significant roles in improving both the offense and defense including offensive guard Kenyon Green with the 15th pick, wide receiver John Metchie III with the 44th pick, and Dameon Pierce with the 107th pick on the offensive side.
On the defensive side, the Texans drafted cornerback Derek Stingley with the 3rd pick, safety Jalen Pitre with the 37th pick, and linebacker Christian Harris with the 75th pick. All of these players should have immediate impacts on the Texans during this upcoming season campaign.
Through trading Watson, signing players in free agency, and drafting players that can be key pieces in the future, the Texans made sure to set themselves up for success in both the present and the future.