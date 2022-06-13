Was Trading Deshaun Watson Texans Best Offseason Move?

The number one priority for the Houston Texans was trading away star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson became frustrated with the Texans due to his lack of involvement in the hiring process of a new Texans General Manager (in Nick Caserio) and Head Coach (which turned out to be David Culley for a single season).

And now, some think that trading Watson may turn out to be the best thing that the Texans did in the offseason.

They’ve made a lot of questionable decisions (letting Davis Mills go unchallenged at QB? making Lovie Smith the latest placeholder atop the staff? signing/re-signing a bunch of free-agent leftovers again?), but dealing Watson was inevitable. The fact they offloaded his big contract and off-field baggage for three first-rounders and more? They’re at least set up to rebuild.

After the Texans originally opted to not trade Watson, 24 sexual misconduct civil lawsuits piled up against Watson beginning in March 2021 and they are still being resolved today.

Watson’s trade value seemed to decline because of these lawsuits, though there was interest from multiple teams including the Miami Dolphins. When a Texas grand jury failed to indict Watson in March, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a massive haul of draft picks including three first-rounders.

By trading Watson, the Texans rid themselves of the drama that Watson brought and set themselves up for success years down the line.

The Texans also utilized the free agency pool as well to help make more immediate changes. Lovie Smith publicly admitted that the Texans secondary needed to play better, and the Texans added veteran Steven Nelson to help boost that area of the Texans' defense.

The Texans also added some solid offensive veterans in running back Marlon Mack (who rushed for over 1000 yards in 2019) and offensive guard A.J Cann.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans made sure to add several key players who will have significant roles in improving both the offense and defense including offensive guard Kenyon Green with the 15th pick, wide receiver John Metchie III with the 44th pick, and Dameon Pierce with the 107th pick on the offensive side.

On the defensive side, the Texans drafted cornerback Derek Stingley with the 3rd pick, safety Jalen Pitre with the 37th pick, and linebacker Christian Harris with the 75th pick. All of these players should have immediate impacts on the Texans during this upcoming season campaign.

Through trading Watson, signing players in free agency, and drafting players that can be key pieces in the future, the Texans made sure to set themselves up for success in both the present and the future.