Texans Eyeing Defensive End In Trade With Panthers for Deshaun Watson

Houston asking for help along defensive line in potential package with Carolina

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are maybe hours away from completing one of the most anticipated trades in NFL history. Deshaun Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, has met with several teams over the past 48 hours in hopes of finding a trade match. 

One team that met with Watson on Monday is the Carolina Panthers. A source tells TexansDaily.com that Carolina have presented the Texans with one of the most enticing trade packages.

One player we’ve said the Texans are requesting in a trade package for Watson, confirmed by Panthers' beat reporter Sheena Quick, is defensive end Brian Burns.

The Panthers recently cleared over $30 million in cap space to absorb Watson's base salary for 2022.

"I would say that situation, we're day-to-day in terms of handling that," general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Combine. "My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

Burns has established himself as one of the best defensive ends since the Panthers drafted him No. 16 overall in 2018. In 48 career games, Burns has recorded 25.5 sacks to go along with 55 quarterback hits. 

The Texans have emphasized the importance of improving their defensive front since Lovie Smith took the helm as head coach. During the 2021 campaign, the Texans finished 31st in stopping the run and were 27th in sacks.

Second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard accounted for eight of Houston's 32 sacks and could benefit from a big-time talent on the opposite side. According to Pro Football Focus, Burns finished the season with a pass-rush grade of 73.1.

"The engine of every defense is the defensive line," Smith said. "There's a certain look we would like to have and a certain guy we would like to coach it. This past year, me being a defensive coordinator, we got a jump start on letting guys see exactly how we're going to play defense."

The Texans' price tag for Watson starts with a package of three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital and players. In addition to the Panthers, Watson has also met with the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. 

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that all four franchise have presented a trade package approved by Caserio before meeting with the Pro Bowl quarterback. 

