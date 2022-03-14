Panthers Clearing Cap Space: Targeting Texans' Watson?

The Carolina Panthers created more salary-cap space in hopes of acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON -- Most teams around the league spent Day 1 of free agency adding players to their roster. But the Carolina Panthers spent the time subtracting money from their salary cap with a bigger goal in mind.

Monday the Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox to save close to $7 million in salary-cap space. With the release, the Panthers are now $30 million under the cap and are in a prime position to acquire Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson's four-year, $156 million contract extension will begin Wednesday. He has a base salary of $35 million for 2022, and must waive his no-trade clause before the Texans can agree to a deal.

Carolina, along with the New Orleans Saints and others, will meet with Watson over the next 48 hours in hopes of acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

Not only can the Panthers absorb all of Watson's contract, but they can also meet general manager Nick Caserio's asking price: three first-round picks, additional draft picks and players.

The Panthers currently hold the No. 6 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which would give the Texans two top-10 picks. Houston currently holds the No. 3 overall selection.

Due to off-field legal troubles and a trade request left unfulfilled, Watson missed the entire 2021 campaign. Last week, a grand jury decided that Watson will not face criminal charges for sexual misconduct.

During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.