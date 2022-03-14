Skip to main content

Panthers Clearing Cap Space: Targeting Texans' Watson?

The Carolina Panthers created more salary-cap space in hopes of acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON -- Most teams around the league spent Day 1 of free agency adding players to their roster. But the Carolina Panthers spent the time subtracting money from their salary cap with a bigger goal in mind. 

Monday the Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox to save close to $7 million in salary-cap space. With the release, the Panthers are now $30 million under the cap and are in a prime position to acquire Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson's four-year, $156 million contract extension will begin Wednesday. He has a base salary of $35 million for 2022, and must waive his no-trade clause before the Texans can agree to a deal.

deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson against the Bengals

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Carolina, along with the New Orleans Saints and others, will meet with Watson over the next 48 hours in hopes of acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16885345
Play

Texans Re-Sign Safety, Another Defender Next?

Terrence Brooks started three games last season for the Texans and was a contributor on special teams

By Cole Thompson27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
USATSI_17070653
Play

Houston Native Quandre Diggs Signs With Seahawks; Texans Keep Terrence Brooks: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

Texans Trade: In Position To Raise Asking Price For Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson meeting with several teams allows Houston to leverage offers for best possible deal

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Not only can the Panthers absorb all of Watson's contract, but they can also meet general manager Nick Caserio's asking price: three first-round picks, additional draft picks and players.

The Panthers currently hold the No. 6 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which would give the Texans two top-10 picks. Houston currently holds the No. 3 overall selection.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson disappointed

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson against the Colts

Deshaun Watson

Due to off-field legal troubles and a trade request left unfulfilled, Watson missed the entire 2021 campaign. Last week, a grand jury decided that Watson will not face criminal charges for sexual misconduct.

During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. 

USATSI_16885345
News

Texans Re-Sign Safety, Another Defender Next?

By Cole Thompson27 minutes ago
USATSI_17070653
News

Houston Native Quandre Diggs Signs With Seahawks; Texans Keep Terrence Brooks: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Texans Trade: In Position To Raise Asking Price For Deshaun Watson?

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
deshaun watson saints
News

Two Trade Landing Spots for Deshaun Watson; Texans Start Bidding War?

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
nick watson
News

NFL Free Agency Blueprint: 8 Moves to Texans Roster Upgrade

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Texans-Deshaun-Watson-Panthers
News

Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes: Top 5 Deals Texans Can Get in Trade

By Cole ThompsonMar 13, 2022
watson saints panthers
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: Panthers, Saints Make Offers, Plan To Meet with Texans QB

By Cole ThompsonMar 13, 2022
watson insert
News

QB Deshaun Watson Trade: The List of 6 Teams Calling Texans

By Coty M. DavisMar 13, 2022