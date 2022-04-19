Is There A Wrong Answer For Texans To Draft At No. 3?

Currently owning a top-three pick, the Texans could go a multitude of ways when on the clock next Thursday evening

HOUSTON -- There isn't a game plan for the Houston Texans when on the clock with the No. 3 pick. There's a multitude of ways general manager Nick Caserio can go, but there isn't one set position he must address early.

Defensive line? Sure. Cornerback? Without question. Offensive line? Priority No. 1 is protecting second-year quarterback Davis Mills, right?

Caserio has options when selecting third overall — including trading back to garner more draft capital. Regardless of what happens when on the clock, the decision could change the outlook on Houston's future in more ways than one while also setting up the remainder of the team's draft board.

When part of a rebuilding franchise, there isn't one set position that shouldn't be addressed.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports The Texans have been clear that they plan on running it back with Mills for a second season, but if the right quarterback was to be in play, who's to say the Caserio wouldn't make the pick and bet on the upside? The same goes for every other position that was addressed in free agency. Sure, there's some stability in certain roles, what is that enough to improve off of a 4-13 record from a season ago? The Texans have needs everywhere. It's actually easier at this point to rule out positions that shouldn't be addressed within the first 100 picks. Quarterback is one. Linebacker is another. That could be it when looking at the roster as a whole. Expiring contracts, poor production and injury history could have Houston targeting multiple spots with its first two selections. Thanks to his upside, Georgia's Travon Walker could be a potential option at No. 3. The same could be said about North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu due to his versatility on the offensive line. Should Caserio be targeting a certain type of player, that too could give insight to where the Texans go first. If looking for a long-term tackle, Alabama's Evan Neal fits the criteria. © Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK Derek Stingley Jr.

At safety, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is the only option. Houston could have its pick at cornerback since it's expected that both Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and LSU's Derek Stingley will be available.

Does Caserio and Lovie Smith have a favorite? The two have met with each cornerback three times since the NFL Combine and even hosted the duo as a part of their top-30 visits.

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports In the end, fans must understand that when a team is rebuilding, it must do what's best for the long-term. While some will be upset if Houston drafts a cornerback at No. 3, no one will care if they play like an All-Pro by the time their rookie contract is up. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The same goes for players in the trenches, at receiver or safety. It's not about adding a certain need but finding the right player. Five years from now, Houston can't be pondering why they went in a different direction when a certain prospect was always in play. © Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports Travon Walker

As the draft rapidly approaches, Houston must nail its top pick. Fans can groan all they want on draft night in a similar fashion to 2011 when J.J. Watt was added to the roster.

A year later, Watt became one of the biggest names in the sport.

Should the Texans miss on the selection, those groans will only grow louder and for good reason.