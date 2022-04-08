Texans Draft: Small School Star Isaiah Chambers Drawing Interest

McNeese State defensive end Isaiah Chambers is on the cusp of achieving his dream of playing in the NFL, despite playing at a smaller school.

HOUSTON — Nearly every prospect entering the NFL Draft is a product of the top college football programs in the nation. Some draftees began their career playing at a smaller school before joining a more prominent institution a few years down the line.

Sometimes a player will take the opposite approach. But occasionally, their decision will deter the interest of NFL scouts.

Draft prospect Isaiah Chambers began his collegiate career as a defensive lineman at Houston in 2018. Two years later, he transferred to McNeese State.

Chambers' decision to switch to a smaller school was not due to the level of competition. He just wanted a more significant role.

"I'm blessed because some guys who transfer down after attending a bigger school, they'll fall off," Chambers said during Friday's installment of Locked On Texans. "Some feel like, you transferred down because you can't play. That wasn't the case for me.

"I wanted a bigger role. I shined at the FBS level. I just wanted to go somewhere and dominate. And McNeese just so happened to be the place I wanted to go."

Chambers led the McNeese State Cowboys in sacks during his two seasons. His ability to get after the quarterback resulted in Chambers becoming a two-time Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Chambers' ability was also on display at Houston. He recorded 7.5 sacks during his two-year stint with the Cougars. He finished his college career with 27.5 sacks and 41.5 tackles for loss.

Chambers proved he wasn't one-dimensional. He was a reliable run-stopper. During his final season at McNeese, Chambers posted a run defensive grade of 87.7 — ranked 16th in the nation at his position.

"Numbers do not lie," he said. "I had a coach who once told me, 'You have to earn the right to rush the passer.' You have to get them to second-and-long and third-and-long. That is what allows you to sack quarterbacks. Stopping the run is the key."

Lovie Smith Nick Caserio Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio

Chambers was one of 15 prospects who participated in Houston's Pro Day on April 1. Twenty-nine scouts, including the Houston Texans, were in attendance for the event at TDECU Stadium. Texans general manager Nick Caserio was also in attendance.

Since his Pro Day, Chambers has had 11 teams express interest ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

McNeese State has produced 39 NFL players in its history. Denver Broncos receiver Diontae Spencer is the latest alumnus from McNeese State to make the NFL.

"When I transferred from Houston, I always knew I could play," Chambers said. "I've gone against NFL players and noticed that I have the same abilities. When I transferred, I kept that in mind. I went to McNeese to do nothing else but to get to the NFL. Players made it to the NFL from this school and conference before. So why not I?"