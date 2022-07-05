Backup QB Rankings: Kyle Allen 'Threat' to Davis Mills for Texans?

Quarterback Kyle Allen, the in-state collegiate talent, is back in the Lone Star State with the Houston Texans after four years in the NFL.

But he's landed in the low spot of No. 22 on Pro Football Network's backup quarterback rankings for all 32 teams.

Here's what the rankings had to say:

Allen is similar to Siemian in that he has gotten the opportunity to be a fringe starter, but is clearly better off as a dependable backup. He’s capable of pushing Davis Mills without being an actual threat to his QB1 status. Allen can perform if he’s asked to replace Mills due to injury.

Allen, a product of Texas A&M and the University of Houston, spent his first two NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, seeing his most playing time in 2019 with 12 starts in 13 games. He spent the past two seasons with the Washington Football Team (now Commanders) backing-up Taylor Heinicke.

The 26-year-old is set to take on the same role on a Texans team that has some promising days ahead despite a 4-13 finish last season. Under new coach Lovie Smith, second-year quarterback Davis Mills will be the team's starter for 2022 barring something unforeseen. But would an Allen-led offense be better for the offense?

There's a few reasons why the answer is a clear no.

Allen has a career record of 7-10. He's passed for 4,318 yards with 24 touchdowns, 17 picks, and four rushing touchdowns. These are average numbers at best for a qualified NFL starter and is the kind of production that can serve well as a backup.

But investing time in developing Mills, through the good and bad, is the better choice for Houston in the long run. He'll be able to develop chemistry with other rookies like running back Dameon Pierce, receiver John Metchie III, and offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Budding relationships with second-year receiver Nico Collins and veteran wideout Brandin Cooks will also help Mills as an individual.

The Texans made a clear attempt in the draft at adding young talent that can grow with one another. Adding Allen into the starting mix could hinder vital on-field chemistry building and would potentially only bring minimal improvement to the Texans' record, which brings us to the next point.

Houston clearly isn't a team looking to contend this season. While Allen's experience could help give Houston one or two more wins, all it will do is put the team further from a high 2023 draft selection and out of playoff contention. Houston would essentially be stuck in No Man's Land.

Allen's best served as a guide for Mills off the bench and obviously as a prepared starter should an injury happen. Plus, Mills showed promise with 927 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions in the final four games of the season.