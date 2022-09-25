Live In-Game Updates: Can Texans Record First Win Of Season vs. Bears?

HOUSTON — When coach Lovie Smith walks into Soldier Field stadium on Sunday, it will be the second time in his career to do so as an opponent.

Smith's first chance came during the 2014 season when he was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Josh McCown spoiled Smith's return to Soldier Field by leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-13 victory over the Buccaneers.

If there were any emotions ahead of Smith's homecoming in Chicago, it would have taken place eight years ago.

Instead of reminiscing about the past, Smith is concentrating on helping the 0-1-1 Houston Texans win their first game of the 2022 campaign in a game against the 1-1 Bears.

"I get a chance to have my dream job here based on starting there," Smith said. "A lot of great times, we still have a home there, friends. My wife is from Chicago. All positive, appreciative of everything that happened there during my time."

Since Smith's jettison in 2013, the two respective parties have yet to replicate the level of success they experienced together. Chicago went 10-6 during Smith's final season in 2012.

Over the past decade, the Bears have had only one winning season (2018) since his departure. Following his release from the Buccaneers in 2015, Smith had a short stint as head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini from 2016-2020.

1st Quarter

The Bears received possession first and nearly fumbled on their first snap of the game. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 29 yards following missed tackles by Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Hughes.

Despite getting deep with the Texans' territory, Houston held the Bears to a 47-yard field goal on their first drive.

Bears 3, Texans 0

Change of possession.

The Texans could not do much on their first possession of the game — three-and-out for Houston.

Change of possession.

