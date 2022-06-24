Skip to main content

Mack's Back? Texans RB Impresses In Minicamp

Houston Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett has seen signs of pre-injury Marlon Mack this offseason.

Given that the Houston Texans have had one 1,000-yard rusher in the past five seasons, they could do with running back Marlon Mack returning to his best.

The 26-year-old rusher joins a running back room with no clear depth chart, competing for reps alongside veterans like Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale, as well as rookie Dameon Pierce

But Mack is a player whose name has come up a lot in recent weeks during interviews with coaches. Running backs coach Danny Barrett has seen some pre-injury spark back in Mack's performances.

"He's come in and done a good job," Barrett said. "Since that first week, everything has been smooth sailing for him. And I think he's gotten his confidence back to the level at which he was playing at prior to his injury. You can see the burst and the speed that shows up which he showed prior to the injury. So we're looking forward to him coming back in the fall and making that room better."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jonathan Greenard
Play

Texans DE Greenard Set For Breakout Year?

According to Pro Football Focus, Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard could be set for a breakout year.

By Anthony Wood11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

Deshaun Watson Suspension Talks 'Fall Apart'; What's Next for Browns QB?

Deshaun Watson's attempts to negotiate a punishment for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy "fell apart.''

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
16 hours ago
USATSI_18541714
Play

Texans TE Pharaoh Brown Says He Will Be 'All-Pro' in 2022

Pharaoh Brown is looking to comb the fine details in his game under the direction of new Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton

By Cole ThompsonJun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Justin Reid
Play

Young Safety Play Key To Texans Success In 2022

The Houston Texans moved on from star safety Justin Reid and hybrid defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr, so what happens now?

By Ethan WeingartJun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Play

What's Right Suspension For Texans Ex Deshaun Watson?

With settlements reportedly in the works and a suspension potentially looming - what is the NFL's track record when it comes to suspensions?

By Anthony WoodJun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Pep Hamilton
Play

Pep Hamilton Wants Balance on Texans Offense

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton are aiming to transform the Texans offense ahead of the 2022 season.

By Ethan WeingartJun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Derek Stingley Jr.
Play

Texans Safety Praises 'Sponge' Rookie Stingley Jr.

Veteran safety Jonathan Owens has praised rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for his sponge-like approach to training.

By Anthony WoodJun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Davis Mills
Play

NFL Power Rankings: Mills Project 'Just Beginning?'

Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season

By Timm HammJun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022

Formerly the starting back for the Indianapolis Colts, Mack rushed for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns during his prime (2018-19). 

His career took a turn after his sole 1,000-year rushing season, starting just one game in 2020 before tearing his Achilles. And while he came back healthy in 2021, he tumbled down the depth chart, making just six appearances before being left inactive from Weeks 9-18, primarily as a healthy scratch.

If - and it's a big if - Mack is indeed showing signs of his pre-injury burst and speed then it wouldn't come as a surprise if he's named the starting back come Week 1. 

In theory, this would allow the Texans to ease Pierce in as the season wears on, something they did with multiple rookies last season. 

Jonathan Greenard
News

Texans DE Greenard Set For Breakout Year?

By Anthony Wood11 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Suspension Talks 'Fall Apart'; What's Next for Browns QB?

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
USATSI_18541714
News

Texans TE Pharaoh Brown Says He Will Be 'All-Pro' in 2022

By Cole ThompsonJun 22, 2022
Justin Reid
News

Young Safety Play Key To Texans Success In 2022

By Ethan WeingartJun 22, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

What's Right Suspension For Texans Ex Deshaun Watson?

By Anthony WoodJun 21, 2022
Pep Hamilton
News

Pep Hamilton Wants Balance on Texans Offense

By Ethan WeingartJun 21, 2022
Derek Stingley Jr.
News

Texans Safety Praises 'Sponge' Rookie Stingley Jr.

By Anthony WoodJun 21, 2022
Davis Mills
News

NFL Power Rankings: Mills Project 'Just Beginning?'

By Timm HammJun 21, 2022