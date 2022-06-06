It's 24 And Counting: Civil Case Filed Against Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing a 24th civil lawsuit against his name for sexual misconduct and sexual assault

HOUSTON -- As expected, a 24th civil lawsuit has been filed against current Cleveland Browns and former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The paperwork officially was submitted Monday morning in Harris County.

Prosecuting attorney Tony Buzbee issued the following statement on behalf of the latest plaintiff and the impending case.

“Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said. “The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right. Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury.”

Late last month, a 23rd civil lawsuit was filed against Watson by Nina Smith, who provided details of the sexual harassment and assault that she endured from Watson during three different encounters in 2020. According to USA Today, Smith was able to provide evidence that Watson had paid a spa owner in Houston $5,000 to more than just a regular massage.

Dionne Louis, the spa owner who allegedly received money from Watson, has vehemently denied the claim, stating that Smith “has a pattern of doing this type of stuff" in the public eye. Smith elected to file after seeing the on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two other therapists who also have accused Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct, criticized the Browns in trading for Watson and later offering a new fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million.

“It’s just like a big ‘Screw you,'” Solis told HBO. “That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.”

In a recent interview with SportsRadio610 in Houston, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said that the league's investigative team has concluded its meetings with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback after fielding a question concerning the nature of the proceedings.

“I think now that it’s over, I can say that he subjected himself to four days of questioning by very professional, polite, intense, prepared former sexual assault prosecutors and it’s just like an interview,” Hardin said Thursday. “There are no rules. They were free to ask any question, and we didn’t refuse to answer any questions.”

Hardin did not state if the league had come to a decision on Watson's status for the start of the 2022 season. He did, however, hint that the decision made by the league's front office would be one "they would likely not agree with."

“I’m fully prepared and have always assumed that we’re probably going to disagree with the conclusion of the NFL,” Hardin said. “On the other hand, I will say, without reservation, they have intentionally investigated.”

The Texans are set to face the Browns for the first time in the post-Watson era at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4. TexansDaily.com will continue to stay up to date with the proceedings and ramifications of the allegations made against Watson.