Texans Add National Champion Offensive Lineman, Sign LSU Rookie Austin Deculus

Former LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Texans

HOUSTON -- Another hour passes by and another Houston Texans rookie signed their first contract.

The Texans and LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, keeping him in Houston through the 2026 season. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

A sixth-round pick from the bayou, Deculus comes to Houston as the most decorated offensive lineman in the program's history. He played in 61 career games in five seasons for the Tigers, starting in 46.

Declus also was the team's starting right tackle for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in the national championship victory over Clemson during the 2019 season.

Entering the season, Deculus said he was open to playing a variety of positions on Houston's offensive line, but has the most experience at right tackle. He also prides himself on being part of the highs and lows of the Ed Oregon era during his five seasons at LSU.

Deculus is one of three players drafted by the Texans who grew up in the Greater Houston area. A native of Cypress, the 6-5 offensive tackle attended Cy-Fair High School, the same high school as Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.

"I'm beyond blessed," Deculus said. "To be able to play for a team that I grew up down the stadium from, they were always in my backyard, so to be able to play for the backyard team, that makes me feel blessed."



The signing of Deculus marks the fourth rookie to agree to terms with the Texans before the start of rookie minicamp. He now joins Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker and Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano.

Houston still must sign five more rookies before the start of the season, including LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green. The Texans drafted nine total players, six of which hail from the SEC.

The Texans begin rookie minicamp on Friday, May 13.