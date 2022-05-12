Another George Kittle? Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano Signs Rookie Contract

Hoping to be the next George Kittle, Teagan Quitoriano officially has become a a member of the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have another rookie signed, sealed and delivered for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Texans and Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano have agreed to terms on a four-year deal. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and later confirmed by TexansDaily.com.

A fifth-round pick, Quitoriano is expected to be a potential future starter at tight end thanks to his skills as a blocker. During his four seasons as the Beavers' starter, he excelled with his footwork, hand placement and lower body frame in terms of run blocking off the edge.

Quitoriano was named an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 selection in 202. That season, he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown. In his final year with the Beavers, Quitoriano recorded 19 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns, all career-best.

Modeling his game after another fifth-round tight end prospect, Quitoriano said he hopes to be the next George Kittle for the Texans' offense.

"I'm a well-rounded tight end," Quitoriano said following his selection. "I'm glad that Houston took a chance on me. That's all I wanted: was to get my foot in the door. Now I'm just going to try to kick it down."



To say Quitoriano could be Kittle 2.0 is a stretch, but the two mirror in terms of college production as late-bloomers with upside in the receiving aspect. Quitoriano never surpassed three touchdowns in a season. In a similar concept to Kittle, he never recorded more than 20 catches in a year.

Since entering the pros, Kittle has become arguably the league's top tight end. In five seasons, he's tallied 335 catches for 4,489 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 13.4 yards per catch. He also is a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Quitoriano said that his footwork and balance came from his time playing forward in basketball. A former all-state selection in both football and basketball coming out of Salem, he initially was expected to go to Oregon as a walk-on before being offered a scholarship by OSU.

"I love the game. I'm always trying to learn more and more about defenses, techniques and ways I can get better," Quitoriano said. "I'm ready to learn more about the position, the route game and things such as that."

Quitoriano is now the second Texans rookie to sign his contract, joining second-round pick and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Houston still must come to terms with seven other draftees prior to the start of the season.

The Texans begin rookie minicamp on Friday, May 13.