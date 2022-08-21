Positive Pass Rush: Texans Front 7 Makes Headlines In Rams Win

HOUSTON - - Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith might be in charge of the entire roster, but he’s a defensive-minded guy by trade. And while he’s expecting monumental progress from the offense, there has to be a sense of pride for how his defense has looked through two preseason games.

In back-to-back weeks, the Texans’ pass rush has been one of their strengths. Last week in its 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, Houston tallied five sacks and three takeaways.

In the team’s 24-20 win Friday over the Los Angeles Rams came a similar result. While the Texans couldn’t force a turnover, they did manage to sack quarterbacks John Wolfword and Byrce Perkins six times for a loss of 36 yards.

“We feel like we have depth on the defensive line, especially at the defensive end position,” Smith said postgame. “It's good to see them and you are going to need them throughout.”

Smith isn’t worried about who is getting the takedown, just so long as pressure is being applied. Then again, it’s always a positive sign when the projected starters are the ones making noise.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey started off the night with a sack on second down against Wolford for a loss of five. Defensive end Jonathan Greenard began the third drive blitzing off the edge for a loss of 10. Two plays later, defensive tackle Roy Lopez swallowed Wolford behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of six, forcing a Los Angeles punt.

“They finished it off well getting decent pressure,” Smith said “We have depth there.”

Normally, the preseason means little in the grand scheme of a season's outlook. That’s not the case with Houston’s pass rush, which finished bottom-five in both sacks (32) and pressure rate (20.7 percent) in 2021.

Greenard will receive most of the national attention due to his successful campaign last fall. Limited to just 12 games, the former third-round pick recorded team-highs in sacks (8.0) and tackles for loss (9.0) on the way to a 4-13 record.

Smith is expecting a double-digit sack season from Greenard. And he’s not the only pass rusher who’s caught the veteran defensive coordinator's eye.

Against the Saints, Houston native and former Rams defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo tallied three pressures, a sack and a forced fumble. At SoFi Stadium, reserve defensive end Demone Harris recorded a crucial sack on third-and-11, forcing the Rams to settle for a 43-yard field goal.

The depth continues all the way down to practice squad players as well. Take of instance Derek Rivers, a five-year veteran at defensive end who spent last season off the Texans’ 53-man roster. So far this preseason, he’s recorded four pressures and a pair of sacks.

“We have a real close-knit group,” Rivers said of the defensive line room. “When you've got that and guys kind of like holding themselves and learning, take things from one another because we continue to learn every single day.”

Of the Texans current 14 members of their defensive line, eight have at least one sack this preseason. The number could've been higher, but Smith elected not to play veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addision through the first two outings.

Houston will end its preseason at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Aug. 25.

