Texans End Half Right, WR Collins Scores First Preseason TD

Make no mistake, the Houston Texans first-team offense is in need of a tune-up entering the regular season. At least the final drive from second-year quarterback Davis Mills showed what he’s capable of when things come together.

Mills and the offense struggled to find any consistency during the first half of the second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Outside of several throws to receiver Nico Collins, drives were stalled due to a lack of rhythm.

With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, Mills took the field one last time. On third down, he connected with veteran receiver Phillip Dorsett for a 32-yard gain down the right sideline.

The throw in itself was arguably Mills’ best of the preseason. The catch by Dorsett, who held on through contact as Rams safety Russ Yeast III, might have been the more impressive play.

An unnecessary roughness call against Yeast tacked on another 15 yards, placing Houston in the red zone. A play later, Mills found Collins for the 18-yard score, giving the Texans a 7-6 lead with a second remaining in the half.

Throughout training camp, Mills and Collins have been working on building off their rookie campaign. This offseason, the two third-rounders began running drills in Atlanta at Mills’ old high school. A month later, the two went on a retreat with veteran pass-catcher Brandin Cooks in Oregon.

“We should be able to feature Nico in situations where it’s man coverage, where he can use his body his size, his God-given ability to make plays,” Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said Wednesday after practice.

Mills finished Friday night going 10 of 17 passing for 96 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per throw. Collins recorded four catches for 48 yards, including two catches over 10 yards.

Cooks, along with rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green, center Justin Britt and Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil did not play. All four are expected to start Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

