Colin Kaepernick Not Real Option For Houston Texans - Because of Davis Mills
HOUSTON — Colin Kaepernick completed a workout for the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday afternoon to continue his ongoing attempt at an NFL comeback. Kaepernick's last played as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 campaign — the year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
If the Raiders sign Kaepernick, it will end a five-year exiled period for the former Pro Bowl quarterback. Should Las Vegas choose the latter, the results of Kaepernick's workout could open the door for additional opportunities with other teams.
Pro Football Talk believes that Kaepernick will be a better option at quarterback for several teams entering the 2022 season once given a chance to knock off the rust. While he could be an option for the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, it would not make sense for the Houston Texans to join the Kaepernick sweepstakes.
The Texans are all-in on second-year quarterback Davis Mills as the starter under center next season. And for a quarterback room that features the likes of Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel and Kevin Hogan, general manager Nick Caserio is satisfied with his current group.
"He’s our quarterback — it’s been documented on what I think of Davis," coach Lovie Smith said after Day 1 of voluntary OTAs on Tuesday. "I think he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years, but it’s about this year. Having a year, he and Pep Hamilton getting on the same page with our offense, and him being in a role from the start, that’s different."
If Mills continues to expand his playing abilities while helping the franchise win more than four games, he will likely keep his role as the Texans' starting quarterback beyond 2022. And should his on-field production decrease? Houston could replace Mills with one of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mills threw for 1,258 yards while completing 68.2 percent of his pass attempts during the last five games of the season. He added to his renowned play by throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions, as he gave the franchise hope to take the helm as Deshaun Watson's successor.
Kaepernick could, in theory, enhance several teams' quarterback rooms if given the appropriate opportunity. But Houston will likely not be a place where Kaepernick would be able to complete his long-awaited comeback.
Kaepernick led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where San Francisco fell one play short in a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in February 2013. He threw for 12,271 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes, to go along with 70 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.