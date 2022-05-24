Skip to main content

'Bad' Texans Bashed In NFL Power Ranking

In his latest NFL Power Ranking, NBC's Peter King had little room for optimism regarding the Houston Texans.

Given that he kicked off his article by saying "a bit of a warning. I’m not great at this" - Peter King's latest NFL Power Ranking should clearly be taken with a grain of salt.

Or if you're a Houston Texans fan, a bucket of salt.

Despite drafting promising players, and existing in a division with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans remain seen by King as the league's worst team.

At least the Texans know what they are. They’re a bad team, drafting for the long-term. Even if corner is not a vital need in new coach Lovie Smith’s defense and Derek Stingley Jr.’s not the best Smith fit, he was the best player available for GM Nick Caserio and for Houston for the next six to eight years. Davis Mills gets this season to prove to Caserio—with four first-round picks in the next two drafts—he’s the quarterback of the future. I’m not optimistic for Mills, who did have a 102.4 passer rating in his last five starts as a rookie. But that’s why they play the games. - Peter King, NBC Sports

