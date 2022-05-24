'Bad' Texans Bashed In NFL Power Ranking

In his latest NFL Power Ranking, NBC's Peter King had little room for optimism regarding the Houston Texans.

Given that he kicked off his article by saying "a bit of a warning. I’m not great at this" - Peter King's latest NFL Power Ranking should clearly be taken with a grain of salt.

Or if you're a Houston Texans fan, a bucket of salt.

Despite drafting promising players, and existing in a division with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans remain seen by King as the league's worst team.

At least the Texans know what they are. They’re a bad team, drafting for the long-term. Even if corner is not a vital need in new coach Lovie Smith’s defense and Derek Stingley Jr.’s not the best Smith fit, he was the best player available for GM Nick Caserio and for Houston for the next six to eight years. Davis Mills gets this season to prove to Caserio—with four first-round picks in the next two drafts—he’s the quarterback of the future. I’m not optimistic for Mills, who did have a 102.4 passer rating in his last five starts as a rookie. But that’s why they play the games. - Peter King, NBC Sports

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Derek Stingley Jr. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC Derek Stingley Jr. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Derek Stingley Jr.

King may not believe Stingley Jr. is a Smith fit - but Smith does, according to Jim Trotter who recently spent time with the Texans.

And while corner may not be the 'sexiest' position to draft early for a rebuilding team, as King eluded to, a strong argument could be made that a strong addition to this group was the definition of "a vital need" for Smith, as he himself has discussed multiple times.

Opinions on Mills vary as he has only started 11 games. But, in our opinion, saying you're not optimistic about a player and complimenting them on their objectively impressive statistics doesn't lend much credence to your opinion.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills and Brevin Jordan © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills

Are the Texans worse than the 20th-ranked Detroit Lions, 27th-ranked New York Jets, or 29th-ranked Jaguars? King believes so.