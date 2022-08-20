Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?

The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.

And yet, against the Rams, he was nowhere to be seen. Given that he wasn't listed as injured or on the COVID-19 list the writing appears to be on the wall - Pierce may well have sealed the starting role already.

Common sense would suggest that risking the rookie before the season begins when the rest of the depth chart at the position remains murky isn't worth it.

So, with Pierce the unofficial (but relatively obvious) starter heading into the season, who will back him up?

Well, former 1,000+ yard rusher Marlon Mack received the bulk of the starting reps on Friday with eight carries for 29 yards and a few decent runs. Last year's leading rusher Rex Burkhead had a disappointing game just behind Mack with two carries for five yards while also losing a fumble.

The remaining snaps were split between Royce Freeman (nine carries) and Dare Ogunbowale (six carries).

Given how highly the Texans have spoken of both Mack and Burkhead all summer, combined with the fact that in the preseason's first depth chart they were listed first and second, they seem relative locks to make the roster and feature to some extent.

With a fullback also essentially a certainty to make the roster and feature consistently in offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme, it feels a safe bet to say that Freeman and Ogunbowale are auditioning for a practice squad spot.

