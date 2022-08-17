Skip to main content

Texans Pep Hamilton Credits GM For Drafting 'Tough Runner'

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton praised general manager Nick Caserio for drafting running back Dameon Pierce.

Change is inevitable in the NFL and the Houston Texans are no strangers to this - with (among other things) a new offensive coordinator, new starting quarterback, and new starting running back for this season. 

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton will look to continue to build on his good work with quarterback Davis Mills this season while introducing a new scheme and perhaps most importantly for the success of this offense, a new group of rushers including impressive rookie Dameon Pierce who was drafted in the fourth-round by general manager Nick Caserio.

The youngster who Hamilton dubbed a "tough runner" was a standout performer in his preseason debut in their 17-13 win against the New Orleans Saints.

While drafting Pierce may seem a common sense decision at first glance, given his relatively low number of carries at Florida there was no knowing for certain exactly who they were acquiring.

But Hamilton credited Caserio and Co. for focusing on what a player could be, rather than what they were.

"You're looking at what players can do," Hamilton said. "There's a ton of different offenses in college football and it's hard to, at times, try and predict how a player that plays within a scheme is going to be able to adjust and adapt to the pro game. But we do know that certain skill sets have a better chance of adapting to our game."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nico Collins and Davis Mills
Play

Why Nico Collins And Davis Mills Could Be Texans X-Factor In 2022

Nico Collins and Davis Mills' chemistry could be a difference-maker for the Texans' passing attack this fall.

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
FaPbxw5XEAAia1o
Play

Jalen Camp Making Most Out Of Opportunity During Texans Training Camp

After spending most of the previous year on the practice squad roster, second-year wideout Jalen Camp is making the most out of his training camp opportunity with the Houston Texans.

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17299988
Play

Texans Lose Breakout Star DB Tavierre Thomas; Next Man Up?

Texans breakout defensive back Tavierre Thomas is expected to miss a significant amount of time to begin the new season.

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_18868396
Play

Texans 'Playmaker' Stands Out vs. Saints

Wide receiver Jalen Camp boosted his chances of making the Houston Texans' final 53 with a game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

By Anthony Wood7 hours ago
7 hours ago
USATSI_18541702
Play

Band Of Bros: David Quessenberry's Brothers Look To Make Texans Active Roster

Scott and Paul Quessenberry are looking to follow in their old brother David's footsteps.

By Cole ThompsonAug 16, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
Aug 16, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
dameon pierce saints
Play

Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

According to quarterback Davis Mills, the play of rookie running back Dameon Pierce could prove key in opening up the Houston Texans' offense.

By Anthony WoodAug 16, 2022 4:34 PM EDT
Aug 16, 2022 4:34 PM EDT
USATSI_17207142
Play

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Remains High On DL Derek Rivers

After an impressive outing against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, coach Lovie Smith remains high on Houston Texans defensive lineman Derek Rivers.

By Coty M. DavisAug 16, 2022 3:33 PM EDT
Aug 16, 2022 3:33 PM EDT
USATSI_18868944
Play

Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable

Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will see action this preseason, but could be out against the Rams.

By Cole ThompsonAug 15, 2022 5:19 PM EDT
Aug 15, 2022 5:19 PM EDT

And the early signs are promising.

His hard-nosed, slippery style paid off in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade of the week (90.6).

Having 'caught the eye' of head coach Lovie Smith with his performance, heading into preseason Week 2 it seems as if Pierce could prove a shrewd acquisition by Caserio and a key component in Hamilton's offense in 2022.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Nico Collins and Davis Mills
News

Why Nico Collins And Davis Mills Could Be Texans X-Factor In 2022

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
FaPbxw5XEAAia1o
News

Jalen Camp Making Most Out Of Opportunity During Texans Training Camp

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
USATSI_17299988
News

Texans Lose Breakout Star DB Tavierre Thomas; Next Man Up?

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
USATSI_18868396
News

Texans 'Playmaker' Stands Out vs. Saints

By Anthony Wood7 hours ago
USATSI_18541702
News

Band Of Bros: David Quessenberry's Brothers Look To Make Texans Active Roster

By Cole ThompsonAug 16, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
dameon pierce saints
News

Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

By Anthony WoodAug 16, 2022 4:34 PM EDT
USATSI_17207142
News

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Remains High On DL Derek Rivers

By Coty M. DavisAug 16, 2022 3:33 PM EDT
USATSI_18868944
News

Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable

By Cole ThompsonAug 15, 2022 5:19 PM EDT