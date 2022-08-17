Texans Pep Hamilton Credits GM For Drafting 'Tough Runner'
Change is inevitable in the NFL and the Houston Texans are no strangers to this - with (among other things) a new offensive coordinator, new starting quarterback, and new starting running back for this season.
Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton will look to continue to build on his good work with quarterback Davis Mills this season while introducing a new scheme and perhaps most importantly for the success of this offense, a new group of rushers including impressive rookie Dameon Pierce who was drafted in the fourth-round by general manager Nick Caserio.
The youngster who Hamilton dubbed a "tough runner" was a standout performer in his preseason debut in their 17-13 win against the New Orleans Saints.
While drafting Pierce may seem a common sense decision at first glance, given his relatively low number of carries at Florida there was no knowing for certain exactly who they were acquiring.
But Hamilton credited Caserio and Co. for focusing on what a player could be, rather than what they were.
"You're looking at what players can do," Hamilton said. "There's a ton of different offenses in college football and it's hard to, at times, try and predict how a player that plays within a scheme is going to be able to adjust and adapt to the pro game. But we do know that certain skill sets have a better chance of adapting to our game."
And the early signs are promising.
His hard-nosed, slippery style paid off in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade of the week (90.6).
Having 'caught the eye' of head coach Lovie Smith with his performance, heading into preseason Week 2 it seems as if Pierce could prove a shrewd acquisition by Caserio and a key component in Hamilton's offense in 2022.
