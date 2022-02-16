Skip to main content

New RB Needed? How Do Texans Fix Broken Running Game?

New coach Lovie Smith is defensive-minded, but he needs to Houston's league-worst rushing game

How hapless was the Houston Texans' running game in 2021?

*Their leading rusher had only 427 yards, setting a franchise record for fewest by a team leader.

*The player with the most rushing touchdowns (3) was a quarterback that suffered a major injury, played in only six games and was beaten out by a rookie for the two months.

*They finished last in the NFL with only 1,422 rushing yards, a 3.4 average and eight touchdowns.

USATSI_17642137_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17477917_168388359_lowres
Michael Thomas, Justin Reid, Keion Crossen
Brian Urlacher, Arian Foster
Buddy Howell

Though currently overshadowed by the emergence of new coach Lovie Smith and the impending departure of franchise superstar Deshaun Watson, the Texans must address their ground game if they hope to take any positive strides in 2022.

Rex Burkhead running for less than 500 yards and Tyrod Taylor sharing the team lead with rushing touchdowns won't cut it. In 2020 the Texans finished 31st in rushing but were balanced by Watson leading the league in passing yards.

The plan to stockpile running backs didn't work. They traded Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints after he rushed for 294 yards and a 3.2 average in seven games. Bringing back David Johnson on a restructured contract didn't yield a lot of production. He rushed for 200 yards and no scores. Phillip Lindsay was released and joined the Miami Dolphins off waivers after rushing for 130 yards and a 2.6 average per carry.

Whether Houston addresses the deficiency in free agency starting March 16 or with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft April 28, there are plenty of viable options 

Top running backs in free agency:

1. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

2. Melvin Gordon, Broncos

3. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

4. James Conner, Cardinals

5. Sony Michel, Rams

6. Alex Collins, Seahawks

7. Darrel Williams, Chiefs

Top running backs in the draft:

1. Breece Hall, Iowa State

2. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

3. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

