Tavierre Thomas Focused On Improvement, Not Texans Draft

While the Houston Texans may take a cornerback high in the NFL Draft, Tavierre Thomas hopes to build on a promising season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are targeting a pair of touted defensive backs entering the NFL Draft in Derek Stingley jr. and Ahmad Gardner. According to NFL Network, the Texans are likely to draft Stingley with their No. 3 overall pick.

The selection of either defensive back would boost Houston's secondary and could could signal a change in personnel.

Tavierre Thomas, arguably the Texans' top cornerback last season, is not concerned about the possibility of Houston landing one of college football's top prospects at his position.

The nickel corner is focused on repeating the same success that made him a Pro Bowl candidate in 2021.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Tavierre Thomas © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Tavierre Thomas Tavierre Thomas

"We know what Lovie Smith wants, no matter who we bring in with the draft," Thomas said Tuesday. "That’s what we are going to continue to preach and do on the field. Everyone else is going to continue to buy into it. If you are not going to try to take the ball, I know Lovie is not going to want you around.

“I don’t pay attention to that type of stuff. I just keep my head down and continue to work. I’m just going to ball out and lead by example on the field.”

Thomas was the Texans' highest-graded corner last season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.6. Thomas was best in coverage, allowing a 61.9 completion percentage on 42 targets and posting a pass coverage grade of 76.1.

Thomas wants to improve his ability to punch the ball out in hopes of creating additional scoring opportunities for the offense.

Houston finished 2021 tied with the Rams and Saints for the seventh-most takeaways (25) in the league. Thomas accounted for three takeaways with a pair of interceptions and one forced fumble.

Lovie Smith Lovie Smith Lovie Smith

For the first time in Thomas' career, there is a sense of stability. With Smith taking the helm as coach, Thomas is entering a season with familiarity with his team's defensive scheme.

Thomas believes playing in the same defensive system for the second consecutive year will play a significant role in remaining the Texans' top defensive back.

"This is the first year that I will be playing with the same defensive staff, defensive coordinator," Thomas said. "It’s a blessing not to go through that situation again with changing everything around me. I always had to grind and learn new playbooks. Now, I am coming back to the same playbook with some of the same guys.”

Thomas appeared in 17 games with two starts for the 4-13 Texans. He recorded 86 tackles, four pass deflections and one quarterback hit.