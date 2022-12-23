Texans vs. Titans Christmas Eve Preview: Division Clash

In an AFC South Division clash, the Houston Texans travel to face the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium on Christmas Eve.

The Texans are hoping to build momentum from an almost-upset of the Kansas City Chiefs that ended in a 30-24 defeat. The Titans are on a four-game losing streak, most-recently suffering a 17-14 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

On a nine-game losing streak, the Texans will now be faced with the challenge of slowing Titans running back Derrick Henry. Houston has the worst run defense in the NFL this season, allowing the most rushing yards and a league-high 20 touchdowns to running backs.

On the line for Tennessee? The Titans have a one-game lead in the AFC South, ahead of the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans have already been eliminated from contention and are heading towards the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

INJURY UPDATE: The Texans placed rookie cornerback Derek Stingley and rookie running back Dameon Pierce on injured reserve.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Tennessee Titans (7-7)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Titans.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised Houston's first-year coach Lovie Smith:

"My hat goes off to Lovie for the great job he's done here," Reid said. "I mean, you've seen it the last two weeks. It's a hard job, and it takes time as a head coach. My word of advice is just give him time. He's a tremendous football coach. I've had a chance to compete against him for a number of years and just rock-solid football teams."

