Texans RB Royce Freeman Provides Lift vs. Chiefs In Dameon Pierce's Absence

During the Houston Texans loss to the Chiefs, veteran running back Royce Freeman played a major role in filling in the void left by Dameon Pierce's absence.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' backfield had a different look during their 30-24 Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans entered NRG Stadium, relying upon the services of Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale in the absence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

It took a committee for the Texans to find success with their rushing attack. Houston finished the game with 94 yards on 28 carries, and quarterback Davis Mills recorded the Texans' lone rushing touchdown with a 17-yard attempt.

But Houston received a major boost from former third-round running back Royce Freeman.

"The next guy up — that is the philosophy that we have," coach Lovie Smith said. "I thought we ran the ball well. There was a period of time there where I felt pretty good about how we were blocking up front and how he was running."

Freeman finished with a team-best 51 yards on 11 carries. His most impressive attempt came midway through the second quarter after he rushed for 11 yards.

Smith described Freeman's performance as a player who took advantage of the opportunity after spending the entire season on the practice squad. Freeman said he wasn't sure of the running back rotation entering the game, but he was able to contribute to the Texans' run game due to his "stay ready" mentality.

"I was ready for it," Freeman said. "As the game progressed, I saw what my role was and what they expected out of me. I was so excited and blessed to be back out there. Running behind those guys, they made my job easier."

Freeman's performance against the Chiefs marked his best game since his play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 6, 2019. He helped the Denver Broncos to a 20-13 victory with 61 yards on 13 carries.

Denver is where Freeman began his career as a third-round pick (No. 71 overall) during the 2018 NFL draft.

Following a short stint with the Carolina Panthers, The Texans claimed Freeman off waivers in November of 2021. He finished last season with 169 yards on six attempts. Freeman also recorded 77 receiving yards on 10 catches.

The Texans re-signed Freeman in March during free agency.

With Pierce on injured reserve, Freeman will have an opportunity to take the helm as the Texans lead back with three games left.

Pierce's season came to a premature end after he suffered a foot injury during Houston's Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He finished his rookie campaign with a team-best 939 yards on 220 carries and five touchdowns through 13 games.

