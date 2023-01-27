Texans Mock Draft: Bryce Young Off the Board at No. 2, Who's Next?

In this 2023 mock draft, a hypothetical trade for the top pick squashes the Bryce Young to Houston Texans scenario.

The Houston Texans finished the 2022 NFL campaign with more questions than answers heading into the offseason. Ending the year with a disappointing 3-13-1 record and winning two of its last three games, Houston's unexpected finish lost it the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

The Texans have holes to fill, and their second overall pick in the draft is expected to help the rebuilding process as the team enters the offseason.

Texans Daily recently offered up a CBS Sports mock draft that saw Houston pick what would hopefully be the new franchise quarterback in Alabama's Bryce Young at No. 2 overall.

In this version of the mock draft, a hypothetical trade for the top pick squashes the Young to Houston pick.

The Carolina Panthers trade up with the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall pick. Carolina selects Bryce Young with the first pick, leaving the Texans scrambling for their possible second choice at quarterback.

Houston Texans Round 1, Pick 2 C.J. Stroud, 6-3, 218-pounds, QB, Ohio State (Jr.) Houston does not get its pick of quarterback at No. 2 overall, but C.J. Stroud could still prove to be an elite talent.

The Texans also have the No. 12 overall pick from Cleveland, obtained in the Deshaun Watson trade.

Houston Texans Round 1, Pick 12 Bryan Bresee, 6-5, 305-pounds, DL, Clemson (Soph.) The top pass rushers are off the board at this stage so Houston upgrades its defense in a different manner. Bryan Bresee is a former No. 1 overall recruit that has yet to reach that potential. The hope is that this occurs with the Texans.

In this scenario, Houston addresses needs on both sides of the ball with a possible can't-miss at quarterback according to some draft experts. But the No. 12 pick sounds like a stretch for a player who seems to have disappointed some in college. Why not go with a young receiver there to help Stroud? Seems like a more logical choice.

