Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'Best Fit' to Sign with Texans?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has earned himself some major money in free agency this offseason.

Even on a defense highlighted with some big names, Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds proved to be one of the team's most impactful players on that side of the ball this past season.



A clear alpha on defense, Edmunds could now command a major contract from a team willing to pull the trigger. And per Pro Football Focus, that "best fit" team could be the Houston Texans.

Another solid season under his belt couldn't have been more timely, as Edmunds is set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. Despite only playing in 13 games, he led the Bills in total tackles (102) while adding a sack, seven passes defended, and an interception.



His ability to drop back into pass coverage flashed brightest in the postseason, as Edmunds totaled four passes defended in the win over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card on Jan. 15. He followed this up by leading the Bills with 12 total tackles in the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Divisional.



Said PFF:



Houston’s linebacker corps earned a combined league-worst overall grade (33.3) and coverage grade (29.8) while also finishing 31st in run-defense grade (34.0). Christian Kirksey is under contract for another season, but the team would surely benefit from not having to rely on the nine-year vet for another 1,100-plus snaps in 2023. Christian Harris, a 2022 third-rounder, will also benefit from playing behind a player like Edmunds after posting a league-worst 28.3 overall grade on 711 defensive snaps. Edmunds turns just 25 in May and could help the Texans rebuild a franchise in need of a new identity.

The Texans' defensive strength this past season came from the secondary, as Houston surprisingly averaged the 10th-fewest passing yards per game (209.3) this past season.



With Houston needing another big face on its defense, Edmunds could be that "best fit" PFF is alluding to. He could help bolster the Texans' pass-coverage strengths with his versatile ability to drop back while also becoming the leader of the linebackers' room.



The Texans certainly have a few more pieces to add to the puzzle to climb out of the NFL gutter, but Edmunds could be that major addition the team needs.

