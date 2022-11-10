How Will Texans Fair Against Giants Defensive Line?

HOUSTON — The 6-2 New York Giants are going to present several challenges to the Houston Texans Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

With the worst run defense in the league, the Texans will have a difficult task trying to slow down running back Saquon Barkley. But Houston's second-most significant challenge will be containing the Giants' defensive line.

"They’re going to blitz more than any team we’re going to play all year," coach Lovie Smith said. "You kind of know what the coverage will be most of the time, It’s not going to be a whole lot of surprises, there are different blitzes you can get. Then when you have that type of personnel they have, especially up front, it’s a tough duty."

The Giants have established themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the league under new defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

New York has blitzed their opponents in 39.1 percent of their defensive snaps in 2022, which has ensued in the Giants netting 27 quarterback hits and 16 sacks. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has been a disrupter on the line of scrimmage, leading the team in quarterback hits (11) and sacks (four).

There will be a lot of pressure on Houston's offensive line to protect the services of second-year quarterback Davis Mills. But Smith is confident in Houston's ability to protect Mills with Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil playing the edge of the Texans' offensive line.

"I think having two first-round offensive tackles that play well, that’s big," Smith said. "That’s good, that’s a security blanket knowing that. It’s just five linemen inside, there’s an awful lot. To me, it’s more about that push inside that gives you more trouble than guys off the edge."

The Texans' offensive line has given up 19 sacks this season. Howard and Tunsil have accounted for a combined two sacks.

The Giants' defensive line has done a solid job getting after the opposing team's quarterback, but the Texans may have an opportunity to exploit their subpar run defense.

New York has allowed an average of 137.3 yards on the ground, which could result in another prominent game for rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

