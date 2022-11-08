'Give It To Dameon Pierce More': Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reveals Rookie RB Plan

HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had a redemption game for the ages Thursday night. After rushing for 35 yards in a loss to the Tennessee Titans the week prior, Pierce had one of the most efficient performances in Houston Texans' franchise history.

Pierce finished the game with a career-best 139 yards on 27 attempts amid the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

His performance was enough to gain national attention as he is now being billed as one of the NFL's best running backs in 2022. But Pierce's play against the Eagles is starting to become a weekly routine for coach Lovie Smith.

"It’s kind of the same song on a lot of what Dameon has been doing," Smith said. "How I’ve talked about him since his first preseason game, that’s what we see it seems like every time he gets the ball."

Pierce has rushed for the most yards by a rookie in franchise history through the first nine weeks of the season. He has also recorded the third-most rushing yards in franchise history through the first eight games of the season — trailing Arian Foster in 2010 and 2012.

Following his performance against the Eagles, Pierce is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing with 678 yards — becoming one of 14 rookies since 2000 to achieve the feat.

"What has changed a little bit, he carried the ball 27 times," Smith said. "Maybe we need to give it to him more because it seems like something positive is happening for the Houston Texans when he has the ball."

