Brandin Cooks Limited In Return To Texans Practice

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks has created a bizarre situation for the Houston Texans.

After the franchise failed to move him ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 1, Cooks has sent a variety of cryptid tweets expressing his displeasure with the franchise over the past week, which led to his absence amid Thursday night's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooks was present during Wednesday's practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center but was limited.

Coach Lovie Smith stated that Cooks had his standard veteran off day, but he expects to have the eight-year wide receiver be a full participant in the next few days as the Texans prepare for their Week 10 match against the 6-2 New York Giants on Sunday.

"He’s our leader in our receiver room — we love him," Chris Moore said. "When all that stuff happened, we all know, or at least most of us, that’s just part of the business. You never know really what’s going to happen and either way, we’re happy to have him back and see him in the building."

Cooks' status for Sunday's road contest at MetLife Stadium is uncertain. But should Houston have the services of Cooks, his on-field production in 2022 has not matched the productivity of his previous two seasons.

Cooks has recorded 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown through eight games this season.

Before the 2022 campaign, Cooks had eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons, notching 2,187 yards and a dozen touchdowns in his first two seasons in Houston.

