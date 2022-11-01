Brandin Cooks Supported by Deshaun Watson As Texans Trade With Cowboys Falls Through

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks took to Twitter immediately after the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline concluded and he seemed to be expressing his displeasure with the Houston Texans after the franchise failed to move him Tuesday afternoon.

And his tweet received support from former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Wrote Cooks, after what we know were serious trade talks between Houston and the Dallas Cowboys (and maybe others): "Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career.''

This figures to put the Texans and Cooks in an awkward position moving forward, as we address here.

Watson, of course, got his escape from Houston as he demanded a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley in January 2021. On March 18, Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a massive haul of draft picks in exchange for their former franchise quarterback.

Following Watson's departure, it appears that the Texans were headed in the right direction with their rebuilding project. But a disappointing 1-5-1 start to the 2022 season almost resulted in Houston losing another premier talent.

And Cooks seems displeased that it did not result in that.

Watson and Cooks played one season together as teammates with the Texans. Watson helped Cooks re-establish himself as one of the NFL's prominent wide receivers, as he finished the 2020 campaign with 1,150 yards on 81 catches and six touchdowns.

Since Watson's exit, Cooks has played two additional seasons with the Texans. He has recorded 2,541 yards on 203 catches and 13 touchdowns in 38 career games in Houston.

"Brandin has a big role for us," coach Lovie Smith said. "He’s one of the best players on our team. It’s as simple as that. It’s the reason why he’s on the team. We like him here."

But that doesn't mean Brandin Cooks likes it here.

