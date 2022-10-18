Skip to main content

Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye

The Houston Texans saw the return of second-year prospect Brevin Jordan during practice Monday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the injury forced him to miss the next three games.

Coach Lovie Smith said the team is "hoping" to have Jordan back for Sunday's road match against the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders.

"Brevin is a good football player, part of what we’re going to do here," Smith said. "He’ll be in the mix once he can go. This extra day helped us get a better idea of who we’ll have available this coming weekend. We’re a better football team with Brevin on the field, absolutely." 

Jordan's absence has led to the Texans completing a full circle with veteran tight end Jordan Akins. Following the release of Pharaoh Brown, the Texans signed Akins to their 53-man roster after a short stint on the practice squad.

Since his Week 3 performance against the Chicago Bears, Akins has arguably been the most productive player in his position group. He has caught seven balls on eight targets for 86 yards while recording a touchdown.

"Since he [Akins] came into the building, he’s a threat at the tight end position," Smith said. "Excellent speed, so he’s a good matchup for a linebacker. He can run as well as any of the tight ends around. He can catch the football too. What he’s brought to us in the passing game — I think has been pretty good."

While adding to their tight end core, the Texans have designated rookie Teagan Quitoriano from injured reserve, as first reported by Pro Football Network.  

