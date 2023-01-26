Texans Mock Draft: Franchise QB at No. 2?

With holes all over the roster, the Houston Texans could get a franchise QB with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans finished the 2022 NFL campaign with more questions than answers heading into the offseason. Ending the year with a dubious 3-13-1 record and winning two of its last three games, Houston's unexpected finish lost it the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

With holes all over the roster, most think quarterback is the most urgent position to address, and with the No. 2 overall pick, there will be players available.

CBS Sports offered up its latest mock draft for 2023, and it thinks the Texans will address the signal-caller first.

Round 1 - Pick 2 HOUSTON TEXANS QB Bryce Young, Alabama (Jr), 6-0, 194-pounds The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.

Current quarterback Davis Mills has shown signs of serviceability, but his inconsistency and recent struggles will no doubt cause the Texans to address the position this season.

Last season with the Crimson Tide, Young tossed for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions. His 86.2 QBR was good enough for sixth in the country per ESPN.

Houston also has the No. 12 pick overall from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Deshaun Watson trade, and CBS Sports thinks they'll get Young some help at receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 12 HOUSTON TEXANS WR Jordan Addison, USC (Jr), 6-0, 175-pounds Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1 or act as his instant replacement.

The Texans scored just 17.0 points per game last season and averaged just 196.7 passing yards per game. With an influx of young talent at quarterback and receiver, the team would hope both of those numbers will improve.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.