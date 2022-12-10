HOUSTON — When the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, their defense will have its most challenging task of the season.

The Cowboys have established themselves as a top-five offense, averaging 27.8 points while scoring 40 or more on three separate occasions.

Houston's defense has been subpar at best. But the Texans will have to find a way to slow down the Cowboys' offense without their top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The Texans have ruled Stingley out for the fourth consecutive game due to an ongoing hamstring injury.

"Whenever there’s a hamstring, if a guy legitimately pulls a hamstring, it’s going to take a while," coach Lovie Smith said. "For a young player that pulled it for the first time in his life. You have to be patient with him, we have to be.

"A few weeks ago, he was up in the press box. We didn’t have him on the sideline because we didn’t know if he could get out of the way. This week, he’s down on the sideline. He’s making progress.”

When the Texans selected Stingley with the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, there were reasons to be concerned about his durability. Several injuries plagued Stingley's final two seasons at LSU. His most noteworthy came during his junior year when a Lisfranc injury limited him to three games.

But Stingley has been fairly healthy during his rookie campaign.

He has put together a solid rookie year. Stingley is the only rookie cornerback who has not allowed a touchdown this season while registering 43 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception and one sack.

Since Stingley's absence, nickel defensive back Desmond King has started in his absence over the previous three games.

The Texans will also be without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) and veteran Brandin Cooks (calf).

