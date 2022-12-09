Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past.

For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony Pollard. “I think we all have the same goal: Go out there and win football games,” Elliott said. “However we have to do that, that’s what matters.”

And it's working.

The Cowboys rushed for a season-high 220 yards against the Colts in Sunday night's 54-19 win. Now, they enter a game against the Houston Texans, who own the league's worst run defense.

For Houston, the return to this year's original starting quarterback, Davis Mills, after a two-week failed experiment with Kyle Allen in his place.

Mills led the league with 11 interceptions at the time he was benched. Allen committed five turnovers in his two starts, which didn't help Houston's cause.

Texans coach Lovie Smith would not commit to either quarterback starting for the remainder of the season. “We don’t give out permanent jobs,” Smith said. “It’s about how you play each week.”

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has been a bright spot on the Texans' otherwise dim offense this season with 861 rushing yards to lead all rookies. He's also added 165 yards receiving for 1,026 total yards from scrimmage. That makes him just the third rookie in franchise history to reach that mark.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

SPREAD: Houston Texans +17.5 (-110), Dallas Cowboys -17.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Texans +1000, Cowboys -2000

